Hundreds pay last respects to KPCC working president MI Shanavas

KOCHI: Hundreds from different walks of life paid last respects to KPCC working president M I Shanavas MP at the Ernakulam Town Hall and at his residence here on Wednesday. Shanavas, a two-time member of Parliament, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday early morning. Former Chief Minister A K Antony, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal MP and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran were among the leaders who paid homage.

Congress parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge paid last respects on behalf of AICC president Rahul Gandhi.Antony said: “The loss of Shanavas is irreparable for the Congress party and Kerala as well. He played a key role for the party in its fight against communal forces. Shanavas was always focused on the state’s developmental issues. He was the voice of Wayanad in Parliament.”

Chennithala said: “The party has lost a stalwart. I’ve lost a dear brother.”The burial will be held at 11 am at Thottathumpadi Juma Masjid, Kaloor, on Thursday.Earlier, the body was brought to Kochi airport, where Congress leaders headed by Mullappally received it at 12.50 pm.

"Shaji, I miss you"



I met Shaji, as M I Shanavas is fondly addressed by those close to him, while I was an office-bearer of KSU....... KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran reminisces the leader whom he describes as a man of astute political brilliance in his exclusive column for Express.