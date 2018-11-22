Home States Kerala

Kerala government plans to introduce family medicine to fight infectious diseases

The other major initiative on the anvil for bolstering the public health sector is the creation of State Public Health Cadre. 

Kerala's proposed State Public Health Cadre will focus on all activities related to health promotion and disease prevention

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state’s public health sector dealing with challenges such as new genetic variants of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance, the Health Department is mulling the implementation of the concept of family medicine (FM). It is a system to offer comprehensive health care to all age groups along with ongoing programme of upgrading primary health centres (PHC) as family health centres (FHC). 

The other major initiative on the anvil for bolstering the public health sector is the creation of State Public Health Cadre. “As part of Aardram Mission, FM will be implemented through FHCs which are already operational. But for that the doctor will have to be promoted as a family doctor or family physician,” said an officer with the Health Department. 

The family doctor should have a Masters in FM or the existing doctor at the FHC should have the skill to become one. It is learnt the department had opted for the latter. Health Director Dr R L Saritha she said, “Through a family doctor we can ensure continuing care to the entire family within communities.” She said they would also coordinate with other specialists to ensure comprehensive health care services. 

In-principle nod for State Public Health Cadre 

The State Public Health Cadre, which has been pending for quite some time, has received an in-principle approval and discussions were on with various associations.“Discussions are on with various association representatives to fix the parameters of the State Public Health Cadre. Based on their suggestions, a draft document of the same can be released soon,” said Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan  However, it has been found in its report submitted by the expert committee on health during the 12th Five Year Plan it has been highlighted that for the establishment of the cadre the two Public Health Acts - the Madras Public Health Act 1939 and the Travancore-Cochin Public Health Act 1955 need to be merged and a comprehensive Kerala State Public Health Act will have to be formulated. 

The State Public Health Cadre will focus on all activities related to health promotion and disease prevention along with the objectives of epidemic surveillance, coordinating health-related activities with other departments or agencies dealing with sanitation, potable water and waste management, health awareness programmes and others.

