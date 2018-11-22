Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Government to decide extending Sec 144 after security assessment

Meanwhile, police officers hinted about easing certain restriction at Sannidhanam mainly not allowing pilgrims to rest at Valliyanadapandhal, Sannidhanam.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa devotees

Cops stopping a motorist for inspection at Nilackal in Sabarimala, where security has been beefed up (Photo |EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government and top cops on Wednesday reviewed the security assessment report submitted by ground-level police officers at Sabarimala, for taking a call on further extension of prohibitory order at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Elavungal and Nilakkal.As per the earlier order issued by the District Magistrate, Pathanamthitta, on November 15, the prohibitory order will expire on November 22 midnight.  

While a section of officers favours extension of Section 144 considering the highly volatile situation and the power it provides, which includes the option of preventive arrest, to the police to act tough against those indulging in violence and planning to organise any sort of protest, there will be considerable pressure on the government to lift the prohibitory order following the observations made by the Kerala High Court.

ALSO READ | Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan-SP Yathish Chandra open spat kicks up a row

State Police Chief Loknath Behera told Express that the ground-level officers will conduct a detailed assessment of the prevailing security and file a report whether the prohibitory order should continue or not. “We will go as per the recommendation of the report,” he said.

Meanwhile, police officers hinted about easing certain restriction at Sannidhanam mainly not allowing pilgrims to rest at Valliyanadapandhal, Sannidhanam. “We are contemplating to allow pilgrims coming from other states to take rest on Valliyanadapandhal after checking their identification documents. A final decision will be taken by the high power committee of police officers only after reviewing the security assessment report,” police officers said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala government Nilakkal Sabarimala Sabarimala protests Kerala Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp