Sabarimala: Government to decide extending Sec 144 after security assessment

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government and top cops on Wednesday reviewed the security assessment report submitted by ground-level police officers at Sabarimala, for taking a call on further extension of prohibitory order at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Elavungal and Nilakkal.As per the earlier order issued by the District Magistrate, Pathanamthitta, on November 15, the prohibitory order will expire on November 22 midnight.

While a section of officers favours extension of Section 144 considering the highly volatile situation and the power it provides, which includes the option of preventive arrest, to the police to act tough against those indulging in violence and planning to organise any sort of protest, there will be considerable pressure on the government to lift the prohibitory order following the observations made by the Kerala High Court.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera told Express that the ground-level officers will conduct a detailed assessment of the prevailing security and file a report whether the prohibitory order should continue or not. “We will go as per the recommendation of the report,” he said.

Meanwhile, police officers hinted about easing certain restriction at Sannidhanam mainly not allowing pilgrims to rest at Valliyanadapandhal, Sannidhanam. “We are contemplating to allow pilgrims coming from other states to take rest on Valliyanadapandhal after checking their identification documents. A final decision will be taken by the high power committee of police officers only after reviewing the security assessment report,” police officers said.