Home States Kerala

SP-Minister spat: Yatish Chandra's behaviour a clear violation of official protocol, says officer

Pon Radhakrishnan told Express that he will discuss the issue with the officers concerned in New Delhi.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tension prevailed at Nilakkal on Wednesday morning after Union Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan argued with SP G H Yathish Chandra (Photo | Facebook/Ajnas Nasar)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The locking of horns between Union Minister  Pon Radhakrishnan and Yatish Chandra G H, Nilakkal SP (law&order) on Wednesday, ignited a firestorm with one section of the police brass rallying behind the SP saying he handled the situation adeptly while another group blamed Chandra for being too aggressive.

Some officers said the SP’s alleged ‘sarcastic’ behaviour towards the Union Minister amounted to a clear violation of the official protocol, which can attract action from the Parliament’s Privileges Committee. At the same time, they felt the intervention of BJP state secretary A N Radhakrishnan was inappropriate and unwarranted. “Radhakrishnan has no locus standi to confront with the officer. He is just a party leader,” said a senior officer. 

“As per the protocol, an IPS officer has to follow a decorum while interacting with an elected representative. He is supposed to be polite while answering queries raised by an elected representative, especially ministers,” said another officer. Former state police chief T P Senkumar said the young officer had violated protocol by behaving in such a manner to the Union Minister.

“He is not supposed to conduct himself in such a manner and his behaviour towards the minister lacked minimum decency. He can always say he is following orders from the higher-ups. But he mocked the minister, asking him whether he can give a direction or not. His conduct constitutes a clear violation of protocol,” he said. 

Pon Radhakrishnan told Express that he will discuss the issue with the officers concerned in New Delhi. “I’ll take up the officer’s behaviour with the authorities and decide what can be done. His behaviour was so bad. He is not supposed to behave like this even with the pilgrims,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Indian
    Pon radhakrishnan go and do some relief works for gaja cyclone victims in Tamil Nadu.. what are u doing here when Tamil people are reeling under a disaster ? .. Kerala govt is looking after Sabarimala very well... Don't send BJP terrorists to create trouble for pilgrims
    5 days ago reply

  • anna
    We have seen the video. This should not be blown up unnecessarily.
    6 days ago reply

  • Himanshu
    Why is it that only an officer is always expected to be in line in protocols but not these corrupt politicians??
    8 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp