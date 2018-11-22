SP-Minister spat: Yatish Chandra's behaviour a clear violation of official protocol, says officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The locking of horns between Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and Yatish Chandra G H, Nilakkal SP (law&order) on Wednesday, ignited a firestorm with one section of the police brass rallying behind the SP saying he handled the situation adeptly while another group blamed Chandra for being too aggressive.

Some officers said the SP’s alleged ‘sarcastic’ behaviour towards the Union Minister amounted to a clear violation of the official protocol, which can attract action from the Parliament’s Privileges Committee. At the same time, they felt the intervention of BJP state secretary A N Radhakrishnan was inappropriate and unwarranted. “Radhakrishnan has no locus standi to confront with the officer. He is just a party leader,” said a senior officer.

“As per the protocol, an IPS officer has to follow a decorum while interacting with an elected representative. He is supposed to be polite while answering queries raised by an elected representative, especially ministers,” said another officer. Former state police chief T P Senkumar said the young officer had violated protocol by behaving in such a manner to the Union Minister.

“He is not supposed to conduct himself in such a manner and his behaviour towards the minister lacked minimum decency. He can always say he is following orders from the higher-ups. But he mocked the minister, asking him whether he can give a direction or not. His conduct constitutes a clear violation of protocol,” he said.

Pon Radhakrishnan told Express that he will discuss the issue with the officers concerned in New Delhi. “I’ll take up the officer’s behaviour with the authorities and decide what can be done. His behaviour was so bad. He is not supposed to behave like this even with the pilgrims,” he said.