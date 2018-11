Amid ongoing protests, prohibitory orders in Sabarimala extended by four days

By PTI

PATHANAMTHITTA/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pathanamthitta District Collector on Thursday night extended the prohibitory orders in Sabarimala, Nilackal, Pamba areas for four more days.

Collector P B Nooh, after considering reports filed by the Police Commissioner and other officials concerned, extended the prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning assembly of four or more persons.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala: British era survey report says ban on menstruating women existed 200 years ago

"Prohibitory orders have been extended till November 26 midnight after considering various reports filed by officials," Collector Nooh told PTI.

Prohibitory orders were already in place, till tonight, at Sabarimala and surrounding areas since the day the hilltop shrine was opened for annual two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilkku pilgrimage season which began on November 17.

There have been protests against the Supreme Court's verdict allowing entry of women of menstrual age into the hilltop shrine.