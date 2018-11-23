Balabhaskar's father lodges plaint with DGP, seeks probe into death

By Online Desk

The father of Kerala violinist Balabhaskar, who was killed in a road accident in September, has lodged a complaint with state Director General of Police Loknath Behera seeking a probe into the incident.

Balabhaskar's father U C Unni has urged the police chief to investigate why his son made an urgent trip to Thiruvananthapuram on the fateful day.

The accident took place on the national highway at Pallipuram CRPF camp on September 25 when Balabhaskar along with his wife Lakshmi, daughter Thejaswini and driver Arjun were returning home after visiting a temple in Thrissur.

It is still not clear who was driving the car when it collided with a tree on the roadside. While Thejaswini died soon after the accident, Balabhaskar succumbed to his injuries on October 1.

Lakshmi had told the police earlier this month that it was driver Arjun, and not her husband, who was behind the wheel.

Her revelation is contrary to the statement of the driver, who said Balabhaskar drove the car after they reached Kollam. According to the Attingal police, Lakshmi said Balabhaskar was taking a nap in the back seat. She said Balabhaskar never used to drive during long-distance journeys.

Lakshmi told police she was sitting in the front seat with their child Thejaswini on her lap. Lakshmi was discharged from the hospital two days ago.