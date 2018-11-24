Home States Kerala

Congress demands Kerala minister K T Jaleel's resignation over nepotism charges

Published: 24th November 2018 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala Saturday demanded resignation of Local Administration Minister K T Jaleel who has been accused of nepotism.

Jaleel has dismissed as "baseless" the nepotism charges levelled against him.

"Jaleel has violated the oath which he took charge as minister. He is accused of nepotism. He must resign," Chennithala, opposition leader in the state assembly, told reporters here.

He also alleged that Jaleel has refused to part with the appointment details even under Right to Information Act.

"We demand the file to be placed in the legislative assembly. The minister is not giving the details even as an RTI reply," he said.

Jaleel is the second minister in the LDF government being accused of nepotism.

In October 2016, just five months after coming to power, then Industries minister E P Jayarajan had to resign on a similar charge.

However, the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, which probed the case, absolved him of the charges and he was reinstated as a minister in August this year.

 

Comments(1)

  • bmniac
    No minister will be safe then!!
    4 days ago reply
