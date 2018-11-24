Congress demands Kerala minister K T Jaleel's resignation over nepotism charges

By PTI

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala Saturday demanded resignation of Local Administration Minister K T Jaleel who has been accused of nepotism.

The Muslim Youth League has alleged that Adeeb K T, a cousin of Jaleel, was appointed general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules.

Jaleel has dismissed as "baseless" the nepotism charges levelled against him.

"Jaleel has violated the oath which he took charge as minister. He is accused of nepotism. He must resign," Chennithala, opposition leader in the state assembly, told reporters here.

He also alleged that Jaleel has refused to part with the appointment details even under Right to Information Act.

"We demand the file to be placed in the legislative assembly. The minister is not giving the details even as an RTI reply," he said.

Jaleel is the second minister in the LDF government being accused of nepotism.

In October 2016, just five months after coming to power, then Industries minister E P Jayarajan had to resign on a similar charge.

However, the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, which probed the case, absolved him of the charges and he was reinstated as a minister in August this year.