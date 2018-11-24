Nita Gelatin alleges Rs 50 lakh daily loss due to ‘shutdown’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nita Gelatin said it is incurring a daily production loss of Rs 50 lakh due to the forced shut down of its ossein plant at Kathikudam for the past 11 days. The company alleged authorities are turning a blind eye to the deeds of Kathikulam Action Council which blocked the canal used to bring water from Chalakkudy River to the plant on November 12, citing lack of permission. Officials said the total loss has accumulated to Rs 5.5 crore till now.

The company has been drawing water from Chalakkudy River as per a written agreement it has with the Water Resources Department, said Shaji Mohan, executive director, Nita Gelatin. “Every month, we pay a huge amount for the same to the government, with the Kerala Water Authority and the Pollution Control Board conducting regular checks. Now, the company is not receiving sufficient water as the flow is blocked, resulting in our production coming to a grinding halt,” said Shaji. Though the company has filed complaints with the Koratty police, the Kadukutty panchayat and the district collector, no action has been taken so far, he said.

Denying the company’s allegations, the panchayat said the company does not have the required permission to extend the canal when the water recedes in the river. The all-party meet called by the District Collector on Thursday failed to resolve the issue with the action council refusing to withdraw protests and the panchayat refusing to accept the company’s right to claim water from the river.