Sabarimala Nadapanthal can’t be opened to all due to curbs, says Kerala police

The state police chief on Friday submitted before the High Court that the police cannot allow all pilgrims to rest at the Nadapanthal in Sabarimala due to security reasons.

Published: 24th November 2018 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

A happy child with his father in Sannidhanam during his Sabarimala pilgrimage (Photo | EPS/Melton Antony)

KOCHI: The state police chief on Friday submitted before the High Court that the police cannot allow all pilgrims to rest at the Nadapanthal in Sabarimala due to security reasons. Protesters may stay there and prevent devotees from entering the temple. However, elderly people, children, women and differently-abled devotees are permitted to take rest at the Nadapanthal.

According to the police chief, the Nadapanthal has repeatedly been taken over by the protestors of certain outfits, including a large number of women, who prevented young women pilgrims. There were concerted attempts by the groups to take over control of Nadapanthal.

The allegation that the police sprayed water at the Nadapanthal to dissuade the devotees was false. It has been a decades’ long practice that the Sannidhanam, holy steps, Vavar Nada and Valiya Nilapanthal are cleaned at regular intervals using the facilities available with fire force. Clearing operation used to be conducted after the closure of Tirunada.

As per intelligence inputs, there were concerted plans to disrupt the peace and order at various locations connected to Sabarimala by some individuals and organisations.

 

Sabarimala row Kerala police Kerala High Court Sabarimala protests Nadapanthal

