AA Azeez chosen RSP Kerala chief again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran leader AA Azeez has been elected as the RSP state secretary for the third straight time. This is the first time an incumbent is serving three back-to-back terms as the RSP state chief.

He was elevated to the top post for the first time at the 2012 state conference. His second term began in 2015 following his re-election as state secretary at the Kollam conference. Azeez is currently the national president of UTUC, the trade union wing of RSP. He represented the Iravipuram Assembly seat for three terms, having won from there in 2001, 2006 and 2011.

Azeez is an office-bearer of 30 trade unions including the Cashew Workers’ Union and Kerala Water Works Employees’ Union.