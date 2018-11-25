Home States Kerala

AIFF Baby Leagues in Kerala off to a colourful start

Published: 25th November 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inaugural season of the ‘AIFF Baby Leagues’ in Kerala got off to a colourful start at the Ambedkar Stadium in Kochi on Saturday. 

Former Ireland international and Manchester City defender Terry Phelan, accompanied by Kerala Football Association president KMI Mather and Kerala junior team captain Sarath KP, kicked off the Baby Leagues organised by Scoreline Sports.

“It is fantastic to see so many children turning up to play football,” Phelan said. Around 250 youngsters, representing their respective teams, lined up during the inaugural ceremony.  Indian football stalwarts CC Jacob and MM Jacob were present to cheer the young players.  In the opening matches, Dolphins Edapally beat Cowboys Paravur (7-2 ) in the Under-9 category; Thunderboys beat SH Academy in Under-11 section (5-1) and Scoreline FC beat  Muthoot FA (6-3 ) in the Under-13 category.

Each category has eight teams vying for honours. A total of 56 matches will be played in each age-group over the course of the season. Baby Leagues is a player development initiative by the All India Football Federation.  

AIFF Kerala Football Association

