Birds big or small. Kannur Airport awaits them all

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Whatever be the size of the aircraft, Kannur International Airport is equipped to handle them. The ground handling facility at Kannur airport is something that matches the facilities at any world-class airport. Two imported high loaders (a type of equipment used to load baggage into wide-body aircraft) have already reached the airport and are ready for operation.

“Our experienced employees are prepared to start operations any time,’’ said Muralee Manohar, station manager, Celebi Airport Services, one of the two ground handling partners of Kannur airport. The other ground handling partner is Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL).

Ground handling plays a crucial role in airport operations. An airline company starts its service from the airport only after verifying the facilities there. Better ground handling facilities attract more major global airlines, enhance the reputation of the airport and improve its efficiency.

Ground handling operations include passenger handling right from check-in, baggage loading and offloading, and all other preparatory operations in connection with aircraft departure and arrival.

Though narrow-body (with the capacity to accommodate up to 180 passengers) aircraft will be in operation initially from Kannur, more services with wide-body aircraft, operated by foreign airlines, are expected soon. “Apart from handling narrow-body aircraft, we have already positioned two high loaders at KIAL and more will join along with other

equipment to handle any wide-body aircraft at any time, as the ground handling partner of KIAL.’’ Manohar said. Celebi Aviation is one of the major ground handling companies which has a presence in six airports in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Cochin.