Kerala Minorities Development Finance Corporation faces fresh charges of nepotism

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation (KSMDFC) which is already in trouble over nepotism charges has courted yet another controversy following fresh allegation of nepotism against its chairman Abdul Vahab over the appointment to a deputy manager post.

Indian National League (Democratic) state general secretary Karim Puthuppadi has come up with an allegation that M K Shamsudeen, a relative of Abdul Vahab, was appointed as deputy manager in KSMDFC without following the norms.

“The Corporation had prepared a rank list consisting of eight candidates for filling the five posts of deputy manager. As per the norms, if further vacancy is reported, appointment should be made from the list based on the rank. But, the Corporation appointed MK Shamsudeen, who was in eighth position in the list, instead of selecting C H Shamsad who was in sixth position,” alleged Karim. The INL (D) leader urged the state government to ask Abdul Vahab to step down from the post.

Responding to ‘Express,’ Abdul Vahab termed all the allegations as ‘baseless’. “In fact, M K Shamsudeen has not been appointed as deputy manager. The post is still vacant. It was just a work arrangement in which the said person, who is already a staff at the institution, was given additional charge of deputy manager,” he said.

“The vacancy was reported after one of the deputy managers resigned from the post. However, we are not able to fill the vacancy from the earlier rank list as its validity expired in September 2017. For the smooth functioning of the office, Shamsudeen, an MBA graduate working as Junior Assistant at the office has been given additional charge of deputy manager. He was also given additional monitory benefits on daily wages basis prescribed by the state government,” he clarified.