Home States Kerala

Up vigil on H1N1 at Sabarimala: Shailaja

In the backdrop of a spurt in H1N1 cases in Kerala and neighbouring states, Health Minister K K Shailaja has directed the health department to remain cautious at Sabarimala.

Published: 25th November 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the backdrop of a spurt in H1N1 cases in Kerala and neighbouring states, Health Minister K K Shailaja has directed the health department to remain cautious at Sabarimala. As the shrine is visited by pilgrims from other states, the department has chalked out a programme that stresses on surveillance and prevention, the minister said.

Calling the devotees displaying H1N1 symptoms not to take up the pilgrimage to Sabarimala, the minister said that for those who display physical discomforts including fever and sore throat should approach one of the 16 care and support centres set up from Pampa to Sannidhanam.

The minister said a close coordination between district medical officers and state surveillance unit will be key to contain H1N1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp