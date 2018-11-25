Up vigil on H1N1 at Sabarimala: Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the backdrop of a spurt in H1N1 cases in Kerala and neighbouring states, Health Minister K K Shailaja has directed the health department to remain cautious at Sabarimala. As the shrine is visited by pilgrims from other states, the department has chalked out a programme that stresses on surveillance and prevention, the minister said.

Calling the devotees displaying H1N1 symptoms not to take up the pilgrimage to Sabarimala, the minister said that for those who display physical discomforts including fever and sore throat should approach one of the 16 care and support centres set up from Pampa to Sannidhanam.

The minister said a close coordination between district medical officers and state surveillance unit will be key to contain H1N1.