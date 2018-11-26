Kerala takes a giant leap in organ transplantation

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department has decided to appoint Transplant Procurement Managers (TPM), a move that will bring a paradigm shift in the organ donation process in the state. The initiative, which will first be introduced at state-run medical college hospitals on a pilot basis, will not only provide clinical leadership in a hospital but also raise the profile and value of organ donations. Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) will be providing induction training to the TPM.

“The key responsibility of TPM will be to maximise donation potential. They will facilitate the removal of barriers to donation. Other than that, they will establish effective working relationships with the stakeholders,” said Dr Noble Gracious, state nodal officer, KNOS.

According to Noble, the existing neurologist or neurosurgeon or anaesthetist or intensivist at medical colleges will be designated as TPM on a part-time basis. The Director of Medical Education will select qualified volunteers.

“The role of TPM is not limited to identifying potential donors. They will also provide technical help to the team of doctors in determining brain death cases and termination of medical support. With this, the unhealthy practice of putting patients with irreversible brain damage on life-support system could be checked,” said Noble.

Meanwhile, Health Department sources said that the idea of TPM has been triggered by the visit of Maria Paula Gomez, executive director of TPM-DTI Foundation, a non-profit NGO in Barcelona, to the state. During her visit, the Executive Director met Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan and stressed the need for appointing TPM in the organ donation process.

As per the Health Department’s directive regarding TPM’s constitution, the designated expert in hospitals will ensure that brain death diagnosis procedures are conducted as per the prevailing legislation and national policies. TPM, while providing a two-day induction training by KNOS, will also be sent for advanced training being provided by TPM-DTI Foundation.

