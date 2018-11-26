Home States Kerala

Kerala Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas resigns, K Krishnankutty to be sworn in today

Speaking to media, Mathew Thomas said his resignation is unconditional. He also expressed satisfaction over the department’s performance during his tenure.

Published: 26th November 2018 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 01:44 AM



Kerala Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas submitted his resignation before Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: JD(S) leader Mathew T Thomas resigned as water resources minister on Monday. The decision comes after the party national leadership asked him to relinquish the post to make way for Chittur MLA K Krishnankutty, who will be sworn in on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan at 5 pm.
With Krishnankutty joining the state cabinet, the Mathew Thomas faction has been pitching for the position of party state president for the outgoing minister.

It’s the second time that Mathew Thomas is stepping down before his tenure is completed. On Monday morning, he submitted the resignation letter to Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Cliff House. Both of them held discussions for about half-an-hour. Later Mathew Thomas held discussion with minister-designate Krishnankutty at the Guest House. 

Speaking to media, Mathew Thomas said his resignation is unconditional. He also expressed satisfaction over the department’s performance during his tenure. Replying to a specific question, Tiruvalla MLA pointed out that he had held the post of party state president and was not after positions in the party. Decision on party’s new state president will be taken by the central leadership, he added.  

Mathew Thomas offered his support to the new minister. “Though it can’t be said that I’m fully satisfied with the performance so far, I’m happy that we could carry out major work during my tenure,” he said. “For the first time, the water resources department was able to take up works to the tune of `9,500 crore. I could do many things during this tenure. Of course, there are a few things that I would still like to have done,” he said.

The JD(S) leader said as of now there’s no situation for a division in the party. He also made clear that he would not move to the UDF side. Those following Socialist ideals usually stay with the Left front, he added.

With Krishnankutty joining the Pinarayi cabinet, the Mathew Thomas faction is of the view he should be given the party state president’s post. However, Krishnankutty faction favours senior leader Neelalohithadasan Nadar as state president. There are also demands that JD(S) Parliamentary party leader and party’s third MLA C K Nanu should be given the opportunity. JD(S) national leadership is expected to take a call on this by next week.


 

