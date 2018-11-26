Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Vexed with standoff, Kerala police officers may turn to SC

The decision is said to have the Police Department’s patronage as the senior officers felt the department as such moving the court might backfire.

Published: 26th November 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:08 AM

A Kerala cop on duty with a devotee at Sabarimala (Photo | Facebook/Kerala Police)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the tussle between the police force and right-wing Hindu organisations over the issue of women’s entry into Sabarimala shows no signs of letup, a section of the officers think of taking a legal route and approach the Supreme Court to apprise it of the difficulties they face while enforcing the verdict. Sources said South Zone ADGP Anil Kanth, who is in Delhi, has been entrusted with the task of liaisoning with senior apex court advocates and getting their opinion. The decision is said to have the Police Department’s patronage as the senior officers felt the department as such moving the court might backfire.

The Chief Minister’s Office told Express it was seeking legal opinion on the police moving the Supreme Court, but added no decision has been taken.“As many as 32 writ petitions have been filed in the High Court against police who were trying to implement the Supreme Court order. The petitions are being dismissed, but should that trend of filing petitions be promoted? Who’ll approach the Supreme Court --- the officers or the department --- is a legal issue and is under discussion,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, sources in the State Police Chief’s office said the decision to knock the Supreme Court doors was not taken up by the department.“We haven’t formally taken up the matter until now. We are not aware either if any individuals have decided to move the court,” a source said. A senior officer whom Express contacted said if individual officers approach the Supreme Court, then it will not be without the department’s nod.

“Frequent petitions and certain observations from the High Court have hindered smooth functioning of the police in Sabarimala. The department is trying to implement the Supreme Court order and if they’re facing any issue in that, the best avenue to knock for help and guidance would be the apex court itself,” the officer said.

