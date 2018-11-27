Home States Kerala

Only a Hindu will be appointed Devaswom Commissioner: Kerala High Court

The High Court has declared the Commissioner of the Travancore and Cochin Devaswom Boards will always be a Hindu.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (Courtesy: WikiMedia Commons)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has declared the Commissioner of the Travancore and Cochin Devaswom Boards will always be a Hindu.

A Division Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive on a batch of petitions challenging the amendments to the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act 1950 (TCHRI Act) which enabled the appointment of a non-Hindu as the Devaswom Commissioner.

The judgment said “the court fully justified in declaring the post of Devaswom Commissioner, under the TCHRI Act, is a part of the Devaswom Department under it and axiomatically that, under the rigor of Section 29(1), such an officer will always have to be a person professing the Hindu religion. It is so declared.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court TDB Devaswom Commissioner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp