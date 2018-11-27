Sabarimala: Activist Rehana Fathima arrested for 'hurting' religious sentiments

By Online Desk

The Kerala police on Tuesday arrested activist Rehana Fathima for hurting religious sentiments of Ayyappa devotees in a Facebook post. She was in the news recently for her failed attempt to enter the Sabarimala shrine.

Police arrested Rehana from her Kochi home and took her to the Pathanamthitta town police station for questioning. A case had been registered against Rehana on October 22 for putting up a social media post that was allegedly communally divisive on September 30.

She had posted a picture of herself dressed as an Ayyappa devotee wearing a rudraksha and sporting a patta, with the caption 'Tatvamasi'. Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi had then filed a case against the activist alleging that her social media posts had hurt their religious sentiments.

The police registered a case against her for the offence under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

On October 30, Rehana moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, which was rejected on November 16.

The High Court had further instructed the Kerala police to go ahead with necessary action against the activist, according to reports.