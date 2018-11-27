Sexual abuse: Probe launched to nab teacher

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The police have launched a probe to trace Muslim Youth League (MYL) vice-president Afsal Rahman who went absconding after a POCSO case was slapped against him on Sunday, for allegedly sexually abusing students.

“He is absconding. A search is on,” said Malappuram SI Mohammed Rafeeq. The case was registered after the police received a complaint from PMSAMA Higher Secondary School, Chemmankadavu.

It said Afsal Rahman, an Urdu teacher at the school, is alleged to have sexually abused 19 girl students of the school.