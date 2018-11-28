Kerala Nun Rape: Church trying to suppress dissenting voices?

Jijo Malayil By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The show-cause notice issued warning Fr Augustine Vatolly for spearheading the ‘Save Our Sisters - (SOS)’ campaign is being alleged to be the culmination of the Church’s long-standing attempts to silence him from exposing the wrongdoings within the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The Archdiocese Movement of Transparency (AMT) convenor Jex James said Father Vatolly has been an active crusader for environment protection and a voice condemning criminality in society.

“We believe he is being targeted for whistleblowing about the financial irregularities done by Cardinal Alenchery with respect to land deals,” he told Express.

He added a strong coccus of henchmen, still active within the church, was trying to send out a message that dissenting voices will be silenced, at all costs. The timing of the issuance of the notice, which preceded the planned SOS March to the Secretariat on November 15 is also stated as an attempt to deter the priest from having organised it.

Fr Vatolly reiterated it was a calculated move to silence critics. “People accused of serious crimes of financial misconduct and sexual abuse enjoy protection inside the church, while we are being ostracised for demanding justice,” said Vatolly.

AMT also alleged Mar Jacob Manathodath, the Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, of functioning like an autocrat by dissolving the Presbyterial and Pastoral Councils and appointing a five-member commission, constituting confidants of the church to investigate the land scam.

“Protests from the laity have now resulted in an independent consultancy firm KPMG taking over the probe,” said Jex.

The archdiocesan spokesperson highlighted the need for discipline for any Church to sustain itself. “The timing of the show-cause notice is purely coincidental as necessary investigations consumed time before its issuance after the SOS protests,” said the spokesperson.

He, however, denied the claims of the Presbyterial and Pastoral Councils getting dissolved and added a certain section of the laity, with a differing view towards the liturgy being followed in the diocese, is trying to overturn the institution with these perennial allegations.

Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson Father Jimmy Pochekatil acknowledged the presence of an independent agency looking into the financial irregularities. “I don’t know of the structure of the investigations now, or whether the new agency will hold a parallel investigation with the five-member commission,” said Jimmy.

Joseph Inchody, who leads the five-member council looking into the alleged land scam, denied the allegations of being replaced.

The consulting group KPMG was hired by the council to assist in auditing the church finances,” said Joseph. He expressed hopes of being able to submit the report in the next two months.

In September, Sister Lucy Kalapura, a nun who had participated in a hunger-protest by nuns for the lack of action against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, was barred from performing duties at her church. However, the ban was soon revoked following opposition from the believers.

Tension in Church as senior priests back Fr Augustine Vatolly

Kochi: Tension is brewing within the Syro-Malabar Church following the warning issued to Fr Augustine Vatolly, with a group of senior priests taking the issue up with Mar Jacob Manathodath, the Apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Fr Augustine said he had given his response to the show-cause notice. “Though I did not get a chance to meet with the administrator, I have handed over my reply to his chancellor,” he said, adding he is overwhelmed by the support he is receiving from within and outside the church. A reliable source claims the administrator was forced to send out a warning due to immense external pressure it is receiving from Franco Mulakkal’s confidantes. It is widely reported the Church may just stop at issuing the warning and not proceed further with disciplinary action fearing a backlash from the clergy, laity and activists.

Convent not a haven for nuns at Kuravilangad

Kochi: The reply of the Mother General regarding the official communication from the police asking for specific security arrangements at the Missionaries of Jesus Convent, Kuravilangad, was not shocking. “The Mother General from Jalandhar replied, If the nuns or the police feel the security and safety of the nuns are insufficient at the convent, then they can move out to any governmental institution or other places where they will be more secure,” said one of the five nuns. According to the Kuravilangad police, the convent where the six nuns, including the rape victim, who protested demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, reside required more security arrangements.

The reply from the Mother General came last month regarding their lack of fund to do so. We have asked them to repair the broken doors in the convent, put in place more electric bulbs, install CCTVs and have an additional guardroom. But due to lack of funds, they failed to do so immediately, said the police officers. “The Mother General and the superior are trying to make reasons so that we will be forced to move out of the convent. When Franco is roaming free, safety issues will definitely be there and it is the duty of the police officers to ensure their safety. But they were unwilling to do so as they were directed,” said one among the five nuns. Meanwhile, the police officials said they are closely monitoring the convent and people who visit them, even the cooks are being monitored.