Home States Kerala

Kerala Nun Rape: Church trying to suppress dissenting voices?

The Archdiocese Movement of Transparency (AMT) convenor Jex James said Father Vatolly has been an active crusader for environment protection and a voice condemning criminality in society. 

Published: 28th November 2018 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala_nun_rape_case

Nuns staging a protest against the delay in the arrest of Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kochi earlier this month. (Photo:EPS)

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: The show-cause notice issued warning Fr Augustine Vatolly for spearheading the ‘Save Our Sisters - (SOS)’ campaign is being alleged to be the culmination of the Church’s long-standing attempts to silence him from exposing the wrongdoings within the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church. 

The Archdiocese Movement of Transparency (AMT) convenor Jex James said Father Vatolly has been an active crusader for environment protection and a voice condemning criminality in society. 

“We believe he is being targeted for whistleblowing about the financial irregularities done by Cardinal Alenchery with respect to land deals,” he told Express. 

He added a strong coccus of henchmen, still active within the church, was trying to send out a message that dissenting voices will be silenced, at all costs. The timing of the issuance of the notice, which preceded the planned SOS March to the Secretariat on November 15 is also stated as an attempt to deter the priest from having organised it. 

Fr Vatolly reiterated it was a calculated move to silence critics. “People accused of serious crimes of financial misconduct and sexual abuse enjoy protection inside the church, while we are being ostracised for demanding justice,” said Vatolly. 

AMT also alleged Mar Jacob Manathodath, the Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, of functioning like an autocrat by dissolving the Presbyterial and Pastoral Councils and appointing a five-member commission, constituting confidants of the church to investigate the land scam. 
“Protests from the laity have now resulted in an independent consultancy firm KPMG taking over the probe,” said Jex. 

The archdiocesan spokesperson highlighted the need for discipline for any Church to sustain itself. “The timing of the show-cause notice is purely coincidental as necessary investigations consumed time before its issuance after the SOS protests,” said the spokesperson. 

He, however, denied the claims of the Presbyterial and Pastoral Councils getting dissolved and added a certain section of the laity, with a differing view towards the liturgy being followed in the diocese, is trying to overturn the institution with these perennial allegations. 

Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson Father Jimmy Pochekatil acknowledged the presence of an independent agency looking into the financial irregularities. “I don’t know of the structure of the investigations now, or whether the new agency will hold a parallel investigation with the five-member commission,” said Jimmy. 

Joseph Inchody, who leads the five-member council looking into the alleged land scam, denied the allegations of being replaced. 

The consulting group KPMG was hired by the council to assist in auditing the church finances,” said Joseph. He expressed hopes of being able to submit the report in the next two months. 

In September, Sister Lucy Kalapura, a nun who had participated in a hunger-protest by nuns for the lack of action against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, was barred from performing duties at her church. However, the ban was soon revoked following opposition from the believers.

Tension in Church as senior priests back Fr Augustine Vatolly 

Kochi: Tension is brewing within the Syro-Malabar Church following the warning issued to Fr Augustine Vatolly, with a group of senior priests taking the issue up with Mar Jacob Manathodath, the Apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

 Fr Augustine said he had given his response to the show-cause notice. “Though I did not get a chance to meet with the administrator, I have handed over my reply to his chancellor,” he said, adding he is overwhelmed by the support he is receiving from within and outside the church. A reliable source claims the administrator was forced to send out a warning due to immense external pressure it is receiving from Franco Mulakkal’s confidantes. It is widely reported the Church may just stop at issuing the warning and not proceed further with disciplinary action fearing a backlash from the clergy, laity and activists.

Convent not a haven for nuns at Kuravilangad

Kochi: The reply of the Mother General regarding the official communication from the police asking for specific security arrangements at the Missionaries of Jesus Convent, Kuravilangad, was not shocking. “The Mother General from Jalandhar replied, If the nuns or the police feel the security and safety of the nuns are insufficient at the convent, then they can move out to any governmental institution or other places where they will be more secure,” said one of the five nuns.  According to the Kuravilangad police, the convent where the six nuns, including the rape victim, who protested demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, reside required more security arrangements.

The reply from the Mother General came last month regarding their lack of fund to do so. We have asked them to repair the broken doors in the convent, put in place more electric bulbs, install CCTVs and have an additional guardroom. But due to lack of funds, they failed to do so immediately, said the police officers. “The Mother General and the superior are trying to make reasons so that we will be forced to move out of the convent. When Franco is roaming free, safety issues will definitely be there and it is the duty of the police officers to ensure their safety. But they were unwilling to do so as they were directed,” said one among the five nuns. Meanwhile, the police officials said they are closely monitoring the convent and people who visit them, even the cooks are being monitored. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala nun rape Augustine Vatolly Save Our Sisters

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • P.Tauro
    Such news is bad for the church. The nuns and priests have a place in the church and by exposing themselves
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp