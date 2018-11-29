Bottled water samples test positive for e-coli, fungus: Health Minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising serious concerns over the quality of packaged potable water being distributed in the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja on Wednesday informed the House that some of the samples collected by the Food Safety Department were tested positive for e-coli bacterial and fungal contaminations. According to the minister, necessary directives were given to the authorities concerned to initiate action against those manufacturers who flout the standards mandated by the Food Safety and Standards Association of India (FSSAI).

“Of the 20 samples tested, the bottled water provided by two manufacturers had e-coli bacterial contamination and the samples of five brands had bacterial presence. Whereas in the case of 13 brands there was the presence of fungal species and yeasts,” said Shailaja.

The minister added that the consumption of such water might result in acute diarrhoea and yellow fever.

“As bottled potable water distribution comes under the purview of public health, stringent monitoring were there in aspects like manufacturing, distribution and sale. For non-compliance of FSSAI norms, criminal prosecution will also be initiated,” added Shailaja.

Earlier, the Kerala Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association (KPDA) had taken the stance that it was out of vested interests that some are running a false campaign against packaged water and its manufacturers.