Kerala government created unnecessary issues on Sabarimala women entry, says Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the present crisis in Sabarimala is the making of the state government and added it has unnecessarily created a mountain out of a molehill in the issue of the entry of women of restricted age into the temple.

He was speaking in the State Assembly during the discussion on the adjournment motion moved by Congress member and former Devaswom Minister V S Sivakumar on lifting the prohibitory orders at Sabarimala.

Chennithala said the council for the state government, Jaideep Gupta, while responding in the Supreme Court has stated that women of all ages can enter the Sabarimala temple and this statement is on the basis of the affidavit filed by the government.

He said among the five judges in the Constitution Bench, Justice Indu Malhotra had written a dissent note and it is similar to the affidavit given by the Oommen Chandy-led UDF Government in February 2016.

The Opposition Leader asked as to why the government tried to implement the Supreme Court verdict immediately and sarcastically remarked he is personally happy to see the Chief Minister respecting the Supreme Court.He charged the Chief Minister of behaving in an autocratic manner.