Home States Kerala

National child rights panel visits Sabarimala

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited Sabarimala on Wednesday for an on-the-spot study on the alleged violation of child rights.

Published: 29th November 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

National Child Rights Commission senior consultant Dani Ram at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala on Wednesday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited Sabarimala on Wednesday for an on-the-spot study on the alleged violation of child rights.The commission’s visit came after it received complaints alleging violation of the rights of the children who visited the hill shrine for darshan. Its sitting was held following the directive of Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Maneka Gandhi.

NCPCR member R V Anand and consultant Dani Ram are leading the delegation, which held discussions with Devaswom authorities and officers of the various departments, including the police, at Sannidhanam and collected details of the complaints received.  

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala National child rights panel NCPCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp