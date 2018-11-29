National child rights panel visits Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited Sabarimala on Wednesday for an on-the-spot study on the alleged violation of child rights.The commission’s visit came after it received complaints alleging violation of the rights of the children who visited the hill shrine for darshan. Its sitting was held following the directive of Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Maneka Gandhi.

NCPCR member R V Anand and consultant Dani Ram are leading the delegation, which held discussions with Devaswom authorities and officers of the various departments, including the police, at Sannidhanam and collected details of the complaints received.