When Babri Masjid was demolished, PM was silent: Pinarayi Vijayan counters UDF's CPM-BJP adjustment criticism

The SC has not said that all women should go to the temple. But if any devotee wants to go, it is for the government to ensure proper facilities, the Chief Minister said.

Sabarimala

10-month-old Daksha from Kunnamkulam climbs for the first time the holy steps at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala on Wednesday. She reached Sabarimala along with her father Abhilash and sister Daitha (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The government will not allow the Sangh Parivar to turn Sabarimala into another Ayodhya, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Responding to the notice for an adjournment motion in the House, the chief minister made it categorically clear that the government is bound to implement the SC verdict allowing women of all ages to the hill shrine. 

The restrictions including prohibitory orders were imposed to maintain peace at Sabarimala, and the government is not planning to withdraw them for the time being, he said. Rejecting the UDF demand to lift the prohibitory orders, Pinarayi said restrictions have been imposed to help devotees have proper darshan. 

“Currently there’s no situation to withdraw the restrictions. We can think about it once the police report favours the same,” he told the House. The police prevented the move to stage agitations at nadapandal. The government cannot allow such attempts. He pointed out that after restrictions were imposed there were no attacks on the media or devotees. Stating that it’s the bounden duty of the government to implement the SC verdict, he said the government will ensure protection if women devotees turn up. 

No undue haste 

“The SC has not said that all women should go to the temple. But if any devotee wants to go, it is for the government to ensure proper facilities. The government has not shown any undue haste to implement the SC verdict,” said the chief minister. A section of people under the guise of devotees tried to create tension in Sabarimala when the temple was opened for the monthly pooja and later for Chithira Attavishesham. The protestors blocked vehicles and inspected them. That is why the police were deployed, he said. The chief minister reiterated his previous stance that there was a deliberate and planned move to create tension at the shrine. There was a clear conspiracy. That’s why prohibitory orders were imposed. 

No CPM-BJP adjustment 

Pinarayi mocked the UDF criticisms of CPM-BJP adjustment in the Sabarimala issue. “When Babri Masjid was demolished, the then Prime Minister remained silent. That is what we call adjustment politics,” Pinarayi said taking a dig at the Congress. He alleged that the UDF stance on the Sabarimala issue was politically motivated.

‘Move to make Sabarimala an Ayodhya’

The chief minister said the protestors want to make Sabarimala into an Ayodhya-like issue. “They (Sangh Parivar) said Babri Masjid was demolished without SC’s consent and hence no need for consent to build Ram Temple. A similar stance is being taken on Sabarimala issue. The government cannot accept this move,” the the chief minister said.  

