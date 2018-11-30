Home States Kerala

Kerala Health Department sounds warning against Nipah virus

The Nipah virus transmission that occurred in the state during May-June had claimed 21 lives,  including suspected cases.

Published: 30th November 2018

Doctors and nurses at Perambra Taluk Hospital in Kozhikode during the Nipah outbreak (File photo | EPS/TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department has issued an alert against Nipah virus transmission in the state. According to the department, the alert has come against the backdrop of the epidemiological pattern of Nipah outbreaks in South-East Asia.

It will be in effect from December to June. They point out that a study conducted by the World Health​Organisation at the region had found that the virus transmission follows a strong seasonal pattern.

“The study highlights that all the outbreaks had occurred during winter and spring (December-May) and this could be associated with several factors such as the breeding season of bats, increased shedding of virus by the bats. It also coincided with the date palm sap harvesting season,” said an officer with the Health Department. 

Earlier, in an article published at an international medical journal BMJ Global Health, it has been highlighted that there is a need for laboratory training and increased diagnostic capacity to contain the outbreak of the disease in the future. 

It stressed the need for improved hospital infection control and the importance of rapid detection and response.

