Home States Kerala

OMR sheets to disappear from PSC examinations

The Kerala Public Service Commission is planning to scrap the age-old practice by expanding online examination centres for candidates across the state. 

Published: 30th November 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

OMR sheet

Public Service Commission is planning to scrap the OMR sheets by expanding online examination centres (Photo courtesy: gksolve)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Candidates appearing for PSC examinations will not have to bend over the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets,  diligently filling up the bubbles corresponding to their answer choices. The Kerala Public Service Commission is planning to scrap the age-old practice by expanding online examination centres for candidates across the state. 

The KPSC had recently approached over 30 engineering colleges and set up nearly 7,000 seats for conducting the online examination. The Commission is planning to launch the service by the first week of February. 

“As part of the expansion, we have identified nearly 30 engineering colleges which can provide the infrastructure for conducting the online examinations. We have given training to the faculty and staff members of the engineering colleges,” said T K Joseph, Ernakulam Regional PSC officer.  At present, the department has four online testing centres, Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta, which can accommodate around 1,000 candidates at a time. 

“This will be a boon for the candidates as the errors they make while bubbling the OMR sheet can be avoided. Chances of invalid OMR can be avoided with the implementation of the online examination,” Joseph said.

Initially, the Kerala Public Service Commission plans to provide an online facility to nearly 10,000 candidates. In the second phase, more schools and colleges will be made part of the online examination centre which will be operated under the guidance of the PSC officers. 

“In the initial stage, the centres will be used to conduct the departmental test. In the second stage, normal candidates will be accommodated. We are planning to implement the project by the first week of February,” said a top KPSC officer.

Department officers feel the online centres will help reduce the cost of conducting the examination. “At present, we have to spend `5 for each candidate appearing for a PSC test. This figure is apart from the utility charges which include remuneration, school charges, transportation, printing and others. If the online system comes into force, the department  can save a whopping amount spent for conducting the examinations,’’ T K Joseph said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala PSC PSC PSC tests PSC examinations OMR sheets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp