Home States Kerala

Posing as migrant labourers, militants and extremists take refuge in Kerala

Kerala is staring at a major security challenge as a significant number of militants and left-wing extremists from other states are using the state as a hideout, disguised as labourers.

Published: 30th November 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is staring at a major security challenge as a significant number of militants and left-wing extremists from other states are using the state as a hideout, disguised as labourers. 

Though the state government and the Centre continue to insist on mandatory valid identification documents, such as the voter’s ID and Aadhaar, for the people seeking jobs in Kerala, a majority of them still get away by providing school certificates and other ID.

The arrest of three Bodo militants from Perumbavoor on Thursday has revealed the lacunae in the security system as none of them had any valid ID and were working in a plywood factory which recruited them without asking for the same. 

“We have been directing the local factories and other units to collect valid ID from those coming from Northeastern states, but they pay scant regard to our directions,” said Perumbavoor DySP G Venu.

“It’s not possible for the police to do door to door verification as hundreds of people from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Assam reach Perumbavoor every day.”

A big concern to Intelligence agencies is that are inter-state labour contractors bring workers from other states in large numbers.

“If we look at the profile of the people arrested by Central agencies from the state, the situation is really worrisome,” said a senior officer.

Major arrests in Kerala

In December 2007, CPI (Maoist) central committee member of Malla Raja Reddy was arrested from Angamaly. In October 2015, the Ernakulam Rural police arrested a native of Jharkhand, said to be an area commander of the People Liberation Army, the armed wing of the banned CPI (Maoist).

The suspect was identified as Jitendar Oraon, a native of Latehar district. He was working at an electric wire-manufacturing unit at Chambannur, near Angamaly, for the past three years.

In February 2014, the police arrested Paravai Badusha from Anchal village near Kollam district. He was wanted in connection with several terror cases. Badusha was linked to the murders of BJP leaders in Salem and Vellore in 2013 and was also a suspect in the Bengaluru bomb blast. 

In June 2014, the police arrested Hyder Ali alias ‘Engineer Ali,’ a suspected extremist who was on the run for more than two decades, from Palakkad. In November 2015, a wanted Bodo militant identified as Dimga aka Lidion Basumatary, 34, was nabbed from Kozhikode.

In April 2014, a top militant identified as Zia-ur-Rehman alias Waqas was arrested from Munnar. The 24-year-old Pakistan national and terror suspect was working as a labourer.

In August 2018, the NIA nabbed two terrorists identified as Mustafizur Rahman, 35, of Birbhum village, and Abdul Karim of Murshidabad of West Bengal, who were posing as migrant labourers, from Kottakkal in Malappuram.

They were the prime accused in a blast and IED planting case at Bodh Gaya in Bihar on January 20, 2018, and allegedly belonged to Jama’at-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp