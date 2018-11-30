Home States Kerala

Public Works Department repairs 636 km of damaged roads post Kerala floods

As per the estimates of the PWD, a total of 8136.85 km of roads required repairs following the flood ravage.

Published: 30th November 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala flood

An aerial view of flood hit Kerala ( Photo | Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state claws back to normalcy from the destruction caused by the floods in August -- the worst in a century -- perhaps the most visible progress as far as rebuilding is concerned is in the roads sector. 

As per the data accessed by the Express, the Public Works Department has completed 721 works, comprising 636.461 km at a cost of Rs 29.33 crore. 

As per the estimates of the PWD, a total of 8136.85 km of roads required repairs following the flood ravage. The cost of the work was estimated at Rs 447.74 crore. Kamala Vardhana Rao IAS, principal secretary, Department of Public Works, said the department was satisfied with the progress of the road repair work. 

He said another 3,220.38 works are going on in the state. The ongoing works constituted 2,002 km at a cost of Rs 102.27 crore. He said another 690 works are in the tender stage, and 525 works are in the re-tender stage after the initial process elicited no response. Another 131 works are in the process of preparing the estimate. 

According to the PWD, out of the 636.46 km work completed, Kozhikode topped with 318.63 km, followed by Alappuzha (85.96 km), Thiruvananthapuram (84.16 km) and Wayanad (46.65 km). Though a total of 1,154.83 km required for repairs in the Palakkad section with the cost estimated at Rs 42.10 crore, no works have been completed in the district, as per the information available.

Kannur is another section which is yet to see any completion of the work though the department has estimated repairs in 793.75 km at a cost of Rs 37.19 crore. 

Immediately after the floods, the PWD had estimated that it would require 6-12 months for the reconstruction of the roads. A total of 34,732.45 required reconstructions costing Rs 400.52 crore.

Though funds are a constraint, the PWD is going ahead with the repair and reconstruction work. Officials said nearly Rs 1,000 crore have been sanctioned for the repair work of the roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp