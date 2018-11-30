Home States Kerala

UDF, Devaswom Minister engage in war of words over facilities in Sabarimala

Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said the government reinstated the flood-ravaged Pampa in 60 days. The parallel base camp of Nilakkal was developed on a war footing, he added.

Kadakampally Surendran

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF and Devaswom Minister engaged in a war of words over poor infrastructure facilities at Sabarimala on Thursday.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the pilgrim footfall a day in the current season is less than 10,000 while it was between 4-5 lakh. For 100 policemen deployed at Sabarimala only one toilet is available. The employees of different departments and traders too are unhappy with the arrangements. The previous UDF Government had spent huge amounts for infrastructure development at the shrine. Even three months after the floods, the government could not set up a marquee for pilgrims at Pampa. 

The government should have made eco-friendly amenities at Sabarimala, he said. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA said the UDF team that visited Pampa and Sannidhanam felt acute lack of facilities.

Kadakampally refutes allegations

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said the government reinstated the flood-ravaged Pampa in 60 days. The parallel base camp of Nilakkal was developed on a warfooting.  The chief minister convened five meetings and the Devaswom Minister convened two meetings to review  the arrangements.  Pampa suffered damage to the tune of Rs 200 crore in the floods.  

Almost all roads leading to Pampa were destroyed. The retaining wall and surface of the Plappally-Nilakkal-Pampa stretch were damaged. Road was cut off at Panthode. All roads and retaining walls were reconstructed fast. The Thriveni bridge was recovered from the sand deposit. The government has decided to avoid concrete constructions at  Pampa to preserve it as pristine.  

