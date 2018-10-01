'Age Care': Help at hand for elderly people in Kerala at the click of a button

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Elderly people living alone can reach out for help with just a click, thanks to the ‘Age Care’ device from NGO Magics. Produced by the technical support team of Magics, the software is programmed to reach volunteers or relatives of seniors who put out a distress call that may be health-related or otherwise.

“The device will place a distress call to five volunteers in the area,” said Dr Praveen G Pai, chairman, Magics. “If the family of the elderly people wants to get five family members or other well-wishers to the list, that can be done. An emergency helpline will also be active with the call centre tending to all of Kerala.”

The device will be launched in the market in mid-October and cost around Rs 3,000. Magics will begin its ‘International Day of Older Persons’ celebrations from Monday with a series of events.

Magics’ had also come up with an ‘Emergency Response Service’ for the elderly, in which volunteers of residents’ association and various wards of the local self-government bodies were trained to respond to emergency situations.

They will now be roped in to attend calls through Age Care and helpline number.