‘Gandhi Smrithi’: Inauguration today 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sacred Hearts College, Thevara, will organise the programme ‘Gandhi Smrithi’, to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday and it will be inaugurated by social activist Medha Patkar on Monday. A three-day mega event as part of the celebration began on Sunday and it will conclude on Tuesday.

Around 800 students from 16 universities of Kerala have registered to participate in the camp and the inter-collegiate competitions. All the competitions are anchored on the life and times of Gandhiji and Gandhian philosophy. Major competitions like Gandhi Speak, Gandhi Walk on Stage, Gandhi Chronicle, Expressing Gandhi and Meeting Gandhi will be held.

The event will be organised in association with Kerala State Archives Department, Media Academy, Gandhi Peace Foundation, Cochin Film Society, Information and Public Relations Department, and Indian Railways. The inter-collegiate competitions are conducted in association with IOCL.

The major highlight of the camp is the exhibition showcasing the rarest and largest Gandhi memorabilia related to the life and times of the Mahatma Gandhi. The state-level camp was inaugurated by Rishi Raj Singh, IPS, on Sunday. Richard Hay MP will inaugurate the ‘Swachita Hi Seva’ and talk on the topic ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’ on Tuesday.