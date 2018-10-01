Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala claims Nayanar government gave licence to Malabar Breweries

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala refuted the statement by LDF convener and Excise Minister that it was A K Antony who approved the licence to Malabar Breweries in 2003. He alleged that it was the E K Nayanar government of 1998 which gave the licence to the company.

Speaking at a press meet in Harippad on Sunday, he sought an apology from LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan for “defaming Antony” on the brewery issue.

“The Government order GO (RT) no.546/98/fd was signed by Natarajan, then secretary, Tax Department. The assistant manager of the company had applied for licence on July 15, 1997. The-then excise commissioner submitted report on May 21, 1998 in this regard. The LDF government issued the order on the same report. Sivasdasa Menon was the excise minister at that time,” he said.

“Once the approval was given, the rest of the technical procedures were complete. There was only one process left with the excise commissioner who should examine whether all conditions described in the order had been fulfilled or not. Neither the cabinet nor minister had role in it. The commissioner approved the licence given by the Nayanar government. Nobody is going to believe that Antony who banned spirit would give approval for brewery. I stand by my statement that there was no licence either for brewery or distillery was given after 1999. The approval given in 2003 was on the basis of past licence,” he said.

He alleged that the LDF convener and the minister are playing tricks to escape as they were caught red-handed after issuing orders approving distillery and brewery to their supporters without discussing it in the cabinet and the ruling front.

“Though it has been 48 hours since I posted ten questions, nobody in the government has come up with answers. There is total confusion on the orders issued by the government. The brewery is approved in a land that is not available as per KINFRA land records. While the Industries Minister says that KINFRA land has not been allotted, the Excise Minister talks exactly the opposite. Is the government ready to conduct a comprehensive probe,” he asked.