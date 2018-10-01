Kerala: Weather-wise, rough week ahead likely

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The week ahead is likely to be a rough one meteorologically, according to the IMD. It has warned that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-east Arabian Sea around October 6. It is likely to intensify into a depression and move northwestwards by October 7 and 8. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the south-east and central Arabian Sea from October 7, IMD Meteorological Centre (Thiruvananthapuram) director K Santhosh said.

Meanwhile, following a heavy rainfall warning by the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued in Idukki and Pathanamthitta for Tuesday. The regions may receive heavy rainfall — seven to 11 cm in 24 hours — on the day.

Normal monsoon

The 2018 north-east monsoon (October-December) is likely to be a normal one for Kerala and other South Indian states, the IMD has said. A ‘normal’ monsoon means 89 per cent-111 per cent of the long period average (LPA) “with a tendency to be in the positive side of the normal,’’ IMD said. The NE monsoon accounts for 30 per cent of the annual rainfall in Kerala.