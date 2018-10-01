Home States Kerala

Kerala: Weather-wise, rough week ahead likely

Following a heavy rainfall warning by the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued in Idukki and Pathanamthitta for Tuesday.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rain

For representational purposes (EPS | Ashwin Prasad)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The week ahead is likely to be a rough one meteorologically, according to the IMD. It has warned that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-east Arabian Sea around October 6. It is likely to intensify into a depression and move northwestwards by October 7 and 8. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the south-east and central Arabian Sea from October 7,  IMD Meteorological Centre (Thiruvananthapuram) director K Santhosh said.

Meanwhile, following a heavy rainfall warning by the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued in Idukki and Pathanamthitta for Tuesday. The regions may receive heavy rainfall — seven to 11 cm in 24 hours — on the day.

Normal monsoon

The 2018 north-east monsoon (October-December) is likely to be a normal one for Kerala and other South Indian states, the IMD has said. A ‘normal’ monsoon means 89 per cent-111 per cent of the long period average (LPA) “with a tendency to be in the positive side of the normal,’’ IMD said. The NE monsoon accounts for 30 per cent of the annual rainfall in Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMD Meteorological Centre Kerala weather Kerala Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament