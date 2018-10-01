Home States Kerala

Sabarimala verdict: Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy for review petition

Chandy pointed out that the SC order - which deviates from the centuries-old rituals and traditions - has caused major concerns among the devotees.

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala called for a review petition in the Apex Court verdict on women entry to Sabarimala, more such demands are coming up. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy wrote to CM Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to explore the possibility of a review petition.

In view of the chief minister calling a high-level meeting to implement the Apex Court verdict, Chandy urged the CM not to rush into follow-up actions in this regard without exploring the possibility of a review petition after verifying all aspects of the verdict.

Chandy pointed out that the SC order - which deviates from the centuries-old rituals and traditions - has caused major concerns among the devotees. There are people who welcome the verdict, he said while adding that the SC verdict is applicable to everyone.

In its affidavit before the SC, the 2011 Left government had taken a stance in favour of women entry. Since there was heavy protest against the affidavit from devotees, the previous UDF government filed a fresh affidavit. However the current LDF government submitted a different affidavit, following which the SC issued its verdict, the former CM further added.

He also pointed out that differences in the stance taken by the Left government and the Left-run Devasowm Board. It seems the Left took this stance following the strong public sentiment in the issue. Not that the government should question the SC verdict. Instead, a decision should be taken keeping the public sentiment over the SC verdict in mind, Chandy said.

