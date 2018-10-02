Home States Kerala

Five-member Rohingya family held in Kerala's Vizhinjam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of reports that indicated massive influx of Rohingya refugees to the state, a five-member family from the restive Southeast Asian state was apprehended by Vizhinjam police from Vizhinjam near here on Tuesday.

The group comprising a man, his wife, their six-month-old child and two more adults had reached the city from Hyderabad in Sabari Express on Monday night.

Vizhinjam police said the group had refugee cards issued by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and hence there won't be any legal actions against them.

The State Intelligence machinery said they were questioning the group and so far they haven't come across any information that hinted the group had any mal intentions.

"They came as a family and upon questioning they said financial implications had prompted them to board train to the the Southern most state. They were underpaid in Hyderabad and wanted to earn a bit more working here," State Special Branch officials said.

Though arrest and prosecution is unlikely as the apprehended Rohingyas possess refugee cards, they would be sent out of the state to the place where the refugee card was issued, police sources said.

