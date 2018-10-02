Gita Gopinath is International Monetary Fund chief economist

By Express News Service

KOCHI: International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde on Monday appointed Gita Gopinath as its chief economist. An IMF release said she would be the Economic Counsellor and Director of the IMF’s Research Department. Gita, a Keralite, currently serves as the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University.

She will succeed Maurice (Maury) Obstfeld, who announced in July that he would retire at the end of 2018. Gita has been serving as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s economic advisor since July 2016.

“Gita is one of the world’s outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience,” Lagarde said, in a release issued by the IMF. “All this makes her exceptionally well-placed to lead our Research Department at this important juncture. I am delighted to name such a talented figure as our chief economist.”