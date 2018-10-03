Balabhaskar, who touched hearts with strings and smile, departs

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Popular violinist and fusion musician Balabhaskar, who sustained serious injuries in a car crash on September 25, died here in the early hours of Tuesday. He was 40 and under treatment at a private hospital. Bala, who had shown signs of improvement, succumbed following a heart attack. His two-year-old daughter Tejaswini had died in the accident while injured wife Lakshmi and car driver Arjun are still in hospital.

Bala and his family were returning from Thrissur after offering prayers at the Vadakkunnathan Temple when the car spun out of control and crashed into a tree at Pallipuram nar Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of September 25

Violinist Balabhaskar, who passed away on Tuesday, had carved a niche in the world of music. He was more of an independent-parallel musician than a commercial film musician.

Some of his noted contributions to Malayalam albums in the late 1990s like Ninakkayi and Aadyamayi are still regarded as the most popular among music lovers. His track En Nenjile Kanalpookkalil marked a new era in Malayalam songs. He passed a new spirit to the audience whenever he magically struck the strings of his violin.

His gear list includes Yamaha EV 205, Tedbrewer Viva, NS design, Bridge violin, Realist acoustic-electric violin, Cantini V-Jazz, Cantini Sonic and Tulsi custom-made violin.

Balabhaskar was quite a hard worker and a humble person anyone could look up to. “He was an uplifter, a motivator, and a big brother,” said Anoop R Nair, pianist, The Big Band. “His early morning Sathakam session regime was a scene you didn’t want to miss. He tried to induce his everyday music routine to each one of us in the band.”

Anoop remembered how Balabhaskar taught him to respect everyone and treat everyone equally no matter how senior you are. “I was a beginner and just an amateur. He treated me like his equal. We were together for more than 15 years. He picked me up from nowhere to what I am today, I literally grow up in the Big Band. I can remember my good old teenage days with him,” he said.

“A volatile violinist and an astonishing singer,” Job Kurien, a singer, said recollecting his memories of Balabhaskar. “He was the judge of Super Star reality show on Amrita TV. I randomly gave audition and after my performance, he asked me whether I would like to work with him and for me, it was a double lottery,” he said.

Balabhaskar, noted for his prolific work in instrumental fusion, was musically trained from age three and made his debut as a violin performer at the age of 12. His experience helped him manage any stage with ease.

“For every musician, the biggest challenge would be knowing the vibe of the crowd. But he just managed any stage anywhere no matter what happened around him. He was always focused even though there occurred a technical error,” said singer Rajalakshmy Abhiram.

“Another word for perfection that is Balabhaskar,” she reminisced her good times with her favourite musician. “He was a hardcore perfectionist. There wasn’t a word called moderation in his dictionary. For him, everything should be seen completed, he aimed for a finished output in everyday life and in music. This is a big loss, an ultimate one,” she said.

While sharing her experience with Express, singer Gowri Lekshmi said, “I was 11 years old when I saw Bala Chettan’s performance for the first time at Vaikom temple. Then and there, I became a die-hard fan. Later, I got a chance to have dinner with him at the Ooty Music Festival, and there we got connected. For him, music was a celebration and his band was his family.”

For singer Sayanora Philip, Balabhaskar was a miracle being. “He could fix anything with his heartfelt smile. He was never harsh to anyone no matter how worse the situation was. Bala Chettan and I got along when we performed for a one-month show in the UK,” she said.

Hailing from a musically affluent family didn’t stop him from trying out new styles in music other than classical music. He was best known for his contribution to the South Indian music industry by adapting and promoting fusion music. He also had plans to teach people through his YouTube channel.

“Since I’m an independent artist, there’s a need for a platform to showcase my music. Also, I have always wanted to do small tutorials for aspiring violinists and answer their queries,” Balabhaskar had told Express in a 2017 interview.

untimely demise An irreparable loss: Guv

T’Puram: Balabhaskar was a youth icon by virtue of his matchless talent and innovative fusion, Governor P Sathasivam said in a condolence message on Tuesday. He termed Balabhaskar’s untimely demise an “irreparable loss”. “We had always watched with love and admiration his rise to global fame at a very young age, performing with the legends of our time, soulful fusions that retained the legacy of tradition and the spirit of youth,” he said. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan described Balabhaskar as a talented musician who explored the wonderful possibilities offered by instrumental music. Balabhaskar was a talented musician who was able to make his mark in his chosen field within a short span of time, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.