Home States Kerala

Faridabad-Delhi Archbishop apologises to public for recent church scandals

Kuriakose made it clear faith should not be built on role models of some priests, bishops or sisters.

Published: 03rd October 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Franco Mulakkal

Bishop Franco Mulakkal at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pala (Vishnu Prathap | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of the Faridabad-Delhi Diocese has publicly apologised for the scandal caused by church leaders and said he understood the feelings of the people that the credibility of the church systems and the clergy has been affected badly.

Kuriakose’s statements came at the annual Santhome Bible Convention of the Syro-Malabar Church in Delhi. He also justified the protest by nuns in Kerala seeking arrest of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

He said the bishop’s arrest and the circumstances which led nuns to take to the streets have shaken the faith of many Catholics in India.

Citing a series of controversies, including the church land deal case, the alleged rape of a woman believer

by four priests, the punishment of an American Cardinal, the resignation of some Chilian Bishops and the recent sexual abuse report of the German Bishops Conference, Kuriakose said they had caused a turmoil in the Catholic and non-catholic populace.

“The incidents have affected the faith of many people. I deeply regret what happened. I publicly apologise for the scandals caused by the church leaders to the common catholic faithful,” he said.
Nuns’ protest not the first

Justifying the protests by nuns in Kerala against Franco, Kuriakose said it was not the first time the Church was forced to take to the streets in protest to further its causes.

“The late Archbishop of Trichur, Fr Joseph Kundukulam, had called for a strike and public demonstration against a play called ‘The Sixth Wound of Christ’. We are in the land of Mahatma Gandhi, a promoter of Satyagraha. Protests should follow the principles of non-violence,” he said.

Kuriakose made it clear faith should not be built on role models of some priests, bishops or sisters.
“The foundation of our faith is Jesus Christ,” he said. He also called for prayer for the Church, believers, the country and for protecting the secular nature of the Constitution.

K M Mani visits Bishop Franco Mulakkal in jail
Kottayam: Kerala Congress (M) chairman and MLA K M Mani on Tuesday visited Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is under remand custody at Pala sub-jail on rape charges. Speaking to reporters after the visit, Mani said visiting people in prison is a spiritual service and that is why he had met Mulakkal in jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kuriakose Bharanikulangara Faridabad-Delhi Diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal Church Scandals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur