Government bound to implement SC's Sabarimala verdict; No review petition will be filed: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making it clear that the government is bound to implement the SC verdict on women entry to Sabarimala, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will ensure necessary arrangements for allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. A day after hundreds of women took to streets against the verdict, Pinarayi made clear that the government will not file review petition.

Responding to questions in this regard at the post cabinet briefing, Pinarayi said there are divided opinions among devotees in the issue. "The Apex Court issued its verdict after going through all aspects of the matter. Now being a law-abiding state, we have to go by the SC verdict and take the necessary steps to implement the same. Since the SC has issued a verdict, till another rule in introduced, it's the law of the land," he pointed out.

The state is bound to go by the Supreme Court judgement and will take necessary steps in concurrence with the order. The law and order issued associated with protests from various parts of the state, is a different issue, and will be dealt with accordingly.

Rejecting Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar's statement on exploring the possibility of a review petition, CM Pinarayi said it should be treated as his personal opinions.

"He used to make such statements at times. It should be treated as his personal opinions. As far as I know, the Devaswom Board has not taken any such decision. His statements immediately after holding a meeting with me, would given an impression that it's government's opinion," he said terming Padmakumar's opinion wrong.

Women police personnel to be deployed

If needed the state will bring women police personnel from outside the state. "As part fo ensuring facilities for women in the hill shrine, women police personnel would be deployed. If that's not sufficient, women personnel will be brought from outside the state," he responded.

'Express' had earlier reported about a section of women police personnel raising concerns to go for duty in the hill shrine due to religious reasons. Some of the women cops had expressed reluctance to serve in Sabarimala as it hurts their religious sentiments.

