Home States Kerala

Government bound to implement SC's Sabarimala verdict; No review petition will be filed: Pinarayi

A day after hundreds of women took to streets against the SC verdict on Sabarimala, Pinarayi Vijayan said the Kerala government will not file review petition.

Published: 03rd October 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Temple thronged by devotees. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making it clear that the government is bound to implement the SC verdict on women entry to Sabarimala, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will ensure necessary arrangements for allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. A day after hundreds of women took to streets against the verdict, Pinarayi made clear that the government will not file review petition.

Responding to questions in this regard at the post cabinet briefing, Pinarayi said there are divided opinions among devotees in the issue. "The Apex Court issued its verdict after going through all aspects of the matter. Now being a law-abiding state, we have to go by the SC verdict and take the necessary steps to implement the same. Since the SC has issued a verdict, till another rule in introduced, it's the law of the land," he pointed out.

The state is bound to go by the Supreme Court judgement and will take necessary steps in concurrence with the order. The law and order issued associated with protests from various parts of the state, is a different issue, and will be dealt with accordingly.

Rejecting Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar's statement on exploring the possibility of a review petition, CM Pinarayi said it should be treated as his personal opinions.

"He used to make such statements at times. It should be treated as his personal opinions. As far as I know, the Devaswom Board has not taken any such decision. His statements immediately after holding a meeting with me, would given an impression that it's government's opinion," he said terming Padmakumar's opinion wrong.

Women police personnel to be deployed

If needed the state will bring women police personnel from outside the state. "As part fo ensuring facilities for women in the hill shrine, women police personnel would be deployed. If that's not sufficient, women personnel will be brought from outside the state," he responded.

'Express' had earlier reported about a section of women police personnel raising concerns to go for duty in the hill shrine due to religious reasons. Some of the women cops had expressed reluctance to serve in Sabarimala as it hurts their religious sentiments.

Ends

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala Pinarayi Vijayan Supreme Court Devaswom Board A Padmakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur