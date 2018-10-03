Police nab Rohingya family who came to Kerala in search of greener pastures

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of reports that indicated massive influx of Rohingya refugees into the state, the Vizhinjam police on Tuesday apprehended a five-member family from the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar.

The group of five, including two minors, reached Vizhinjam from Thiruvananthapuram railway station in the morning and were soon picked up by the cops. The persons were identified as Tayub, his wife Safiya Kathum, their six-month-old child, Tayub’s brother Irshad and his brother-in-law. They arrived in the city from Hyderabad by Sabari Express on Monday night.

The Vizhinjam police said there will not be any legal action as all of them, except the child, have refugee cards issued in Hyderabad by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“They belong to the Hyderabad refugee camp and have to remain there. We’ll send them back on Wednesday,” said City Police Commissioner P Prakash.

The State Intelligence machinery said they had questioned the group but did not come across any information suggestive of any sinister intentions.

The police will now send them back in a Hyderabad-bound train accompanied by a group of officers led by an inspector-rank officer.

Financial implications

State Special Branch officers said: “They said financial implications had prompted them to board train to Kerala. They were underpaid in Hyderabad and wanted to earn a bit more here.”