Sabarimala to get more camera power as police concerned about women safety

Published: 03rd October 2018 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Temple thronged by devotees. (File | EPS)

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure security cover for women pilgrims who opt to visit Sabarimala during the pilgrim season, the police department will install more than 100 CCTV cameras in the area. The decision was taken during the high-level meeting on Monday.

During the previous season, the department had installed about 78 cameras in Nilakkal, Pamba and Sannidhanam. Due to the unprecedented situation that arose out of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women pilgrims of all age to visit the shrine, it was decided to rope in 102 more cameras.

Since the department don't have cameras to that number, they will have to depend on private parties. "We might take cameras on rent as we can't with the department cameras alone," said Thiruvananthapuram Range I G Manoj Abraham.

Though the decision was taken keeping in mind the general security scenario, the move also reflects the police's concerns about the safety of women pilgrims. Manoj said the cameras will be covering all the areas that need to be kept under surveillance and as the women pilgrims are also expected to arrive this time, their security will also be monitored. “Cameras will be working in places that need to be thoroughly watched. Since women are also coming this time, cameras will be focusing on their security as well,” he added.

The police intelligence department, meanwhile, has pegged the number of women devotees that visited the shrine last year as around five lakhs. This time, aided by the Supreme Court verdict, that number may increase by one or two lakhs, intel sources felt.

The department has also found that eight of the surveillance cameras installed in Pamba and nearby areas were destroyed in the recent flood. They will also be repaired this time. Fortunately, the camera connectivity is still intact.

It has also been decided to engage drones in aerial surveillance. Prior to this drones were used once for obtaining live images from the shrine for security purposes. However, more drones will be deployed this time keeping in mind more number of women pilgrims who are expected to visit the shrine.

