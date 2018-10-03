Home States Kerala

Thousands march for continuance of ongoing customs at Sabarimala

The protest march was taken out from Pandalam NSS Medical Mission Junction to Pandalam Valiyakoickal temple.

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (file pic)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Thousands of devotees, including hundreds of women, took out a prayer march at Pandalam, demanding the continuance of the prevailing customs and practices of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple.

It was addressed by Pandalam Kottaram Nirvahaka Samithi office-bearers, thantris, former Sabarimala melsanthis, political, social, and religious leaders. In his keynote address, Pandalam Kottaram Nirvahaka Samithi president Sasikumara Varma said prayer meetings will continue across the state and nearby Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka  till the restoration of ongoing practice of Sabarimala Temple.

Sasikumara Varma said the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict without considering the arguments of lawyers, who argued for the continuance of temple practices regarding restrictions on the entry of women of all ages. Going by the court order it is evident that it is a pre-conceived verdict, said Verma.  Varma said the court order hurt the sentiments of crores of Ayyappa devotees. Swamini Jnanabhanishta of Sanathananda Ashramam delivered the benedictory address.

Thantri Kandararu Mohanaru, Akeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiri, former Sabarimala melsanthis Sasi Nampoothiri and Sankaran Nampoothiri, Pandalam Kottaram Nirvahaka Samithi patron P Ramavarma Raja, secretary Narayana Varma, P C George, MLA, former TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan, Pandalam NSS Union president Pandalam Sivakutty, Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham national vice-president Mohan K Nair, Hindu Aikyavedi generaI secretary E S Biju, vice-president K Haridas, former MLA Malethu Saraldevi, BJP district presdent  Ashokan Kulanda, Pandalam Mahadeva Devaswom president Krishnakumar and Pandalam block  panchayat member Pandalam Ravi were present at the function.

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple Pandalam Kottaram Nirvahaka Samithi

