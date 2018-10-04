Brewery allocation: Norms followed, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Breaking his silence on the brewery allocation controversy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended the decision to sanction breweries. Terming the Opposition allegations baseless, Pinarayi said the sanction was given as per the LDF policy and adhering to all norms.

The much-debated 1999 government order (GO) is applicable to only those applications that came before the then LDF Government, he said, adding that even though initial clearance was given for breweries, the licence will be subject to clearances from all departments. If any new units are found ineligible, no licence will be issued.

At the post-cabinet briefing, Pinarayi came prepared to defend the government. However, he waited till questions came from the media. In a direct political attack, Pinarayi said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has been trying to turn the people against the government by misleading them with unfounded statements.

The CM said 40 per cent of beer and 8 per cent of IMFL consumed in the state come from outside. With new breweries, this shortage can be addressed. The decision will help in revenue generation and job creation, he said.

Countering allegations over lack of transparency, Pinarayi said usually there’s no practice of giving newspaper ads for setting up breweries or blending and bottling units.

“Till now, there was no practice of placing ads inviting applications. Instead, governments concerned examine applications before them and decide on clearance. Later, after detailed verification, licence is issued. When the Opposition leader raises such an allegation, it would be applicable to previous UDF governments too,” he said.

Going into details of the 1999 GO - which rejected applications for licence to set up distilleries and blending and bottling units, he said the decision was taken by the then Left Government based on an official panel’s report.

The decision was taken with respect to only those applications that came before the then government. “The 1999 GO does not mean that sanction should not be given for new units. Moreover, it has made clear that existing distilleries can be given clearance adhering to procedures. In fact, the GO does not deal with breweries,” he said.

Even after 1999, such units were sanctioned. The UDF Government in 2003 issued licence for a unit that was given clearance in 1998. He rejected the argument that once clearance is given, licence will have to be issued.

“Even after the government issues clearance, the departments concerned can reject the request for licence after verification. If any of the units are found to be ineligible during verification, no licence will be issued. The Opposition leader is trying to create a smokescreen by making baseless allegations,” alleged Pinarayi.

He refuted allegations that the issue was not discussed during the cabinet meeting. As per the 1967 Brewery Rules, for giving clearance to an establishment under a department, no cabinet clearance is required.

