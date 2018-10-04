Home States Kerala

Late violinist Balabhaskar’s unfinished projects

Reportedly, Balabhaskar was giving final touches to a huge 'Fusion show' in New Zealand, before last week's car accident put a final curtain on his eventful music career. 

Published: 04th October 2018 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Balabhaskar

Balabhaskar had shot to fame, when as a 17-year-old, became the youngest composer in Malayalam by scoring music for the film 'Mangalya Pallak'. (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

The demise of music maestro Balabhaskar, who has inspired an entire generation of music lovers with his romantic melodies has left a huge void among aficionados. Reportedly, the renowned singer-composer who made his memorable debut with Malayalam album ‘Ninakai’ was busy with some dream projects before last week's car accident put a final curtain on his eventful music career. 

Balabhaskar was giving final touches to a huge 'Fusion show' in New Zealand, reported Manoramaonline. Scheduled for February next year, the show had a fantastic line up consisting of some of the leading musicians of the country, said show director Ashok Kumar. 

The singer was also prepping up to play himself in upcoming Malayalam movie, 'Veli', the website added. Balabhaskar himself had penned lyrics for the movie.

Reportedly he also bagged a lead role in another project before fate put a final stop on his memorable musical odyssey.

TAGS
Balabhaskar Ninakai Veli Violinist Balabhaskar

