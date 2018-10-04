Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam to move court

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SASS), an affiliate of the Sangh Parivar, has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to enter Sabarimala.

SASS national vice-president Swami Ayyappadas told Express the decision to file the review petition was taken by the SASS national executive committee the other day.

Swami Ayyappadas pointed out that the Supreme Court order had hurt the sentiments of crores of pilgrims across the world. In the review petition, the SASS will seek an interim stay on the Supreme Court order, he said.

An immediate stay on the order will be needed as the temple will open on October 17 for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam, he said.

Secondly, the petition will draw the attention of the apex court on the Act regarding the formation of Travancore Devaswom Board, which falls under the Concurrent List. Hence, the apex court should have sought the Centre’s view before pronouncing the judgment, he said.

Finally, the petition will draw the apex court’s attention to the fact that the Sabarimala temple is not a public place but a religious place of devotees, the seer said. Justice Indu Malhotra’s dissenting judgment had made the point clear that Sabarimla is not a public place but a pilgrimage centre where devotees offer prayers and have a set of customs and practices, said Swami Ayyappadas.

The SASS has launched a massive campaign against the court order. The campaign will continue till the Supreme Court comes out with an order to protect the religious sentiments of crores of Lord Ayyappa devotees, he said.

The SASS national executive has decided to launch an awareness programme in association with ‘guruswamis’ at important centres in other states, he said.

A special convention of Ayyappa devotees will be held at the district level in southern states to raise awareness about the need to continue with ongoing practices, he added.