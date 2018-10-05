BJP on the warpath over Sabarimala issue: Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has said the party will give full support to believers who are on the path of agitation over the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple. Pillai said he met the Pandalam royal family as well as the Sabarimala Tantri family and the party will support the fight of the believers to protect their belief.

The BJP state president also met NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair who has already stated the organisation is moving a review petition in the Supreme Court against the verdict. Pillai said, “I am meeting SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. But there won’t be a joint struggle. A write-up by R Sanjayan, Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram functionary, hailing SC order has created confusion among cadre. He told Express, “It was a presentation. Moreover I am not the official spokesman of the RSS.”