Home States Kerala

In a sea of despair again for Kerala fishermen

 It’s mid-day and the small group of fishermen lounges outside the house nearest to the sea.

Published: 05th October 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Brijin, a fisherman, removes dirty water from a boat that was beached at Cheriyamuttom, Poonthura,on Thursday, following the weather alert.

By Tiki Rajwi
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s mid-day and the small group of fishermen lounges outside the house nearest to the sea. One of the older men is intent on stringing rosary beads on a fishing line. ‘’We plan to go by three in the afternoon. But if the announcement comes, we will not go,’’ says Antony Varghese, a thickset man sporting a multi-coloured lungi and round-neck T-shirt. Antony says the fishermen would rather go than stay at home.

Thansilas, 65, breaks down as he recalls being trapped at sea during the Ockhi cyclone last year. He is apprehensive as the government has issued another cyclone warning. (BP Deepu | EPS)

‘’Everyone’s raring to go. It’s the season for ‘Vaala’,’’ he explains. At Poonthura, one of the bigger fishing villages on the Thiruvananthapuram coast, the cyclone warning issued by the IMD has left the fishermen apprehensive. It’s only 11 months since the Ockhi cyclone disaster claimed the lives of over 30 fishermen from this region. And the wounds are still raw. At mid-day Thursday, they were awaiting further weather updates from the district administration before deciding whether to go or not. 

‘’Earlier, the older men could predict the weather just by studying the clouds. However, it is hard nowadays. The climate has changed drastically. Now we also depend on weather bulletins and newspapers,’’ said Thomas, who was one of the lucky ones in November 2017, having made it to land just before Ockhi struck. ‘’You see, those racing white clouds usually indicate strong winds,’’ he points.

His arm has his name tattooed in Malayalam. The IMD has warned of a cyclone build-up in the south-east Arabian Sea from a low-pressure formation that is expected to form by Friday. Coastal communities have been warned to be alert and fishermen instructed not to go out for fishing after Friday. Fishermen on extended fishing trips have been urged to make for the nearest coast.

At Poonthura, a few metres away from where the small group relaxes in the mid-day sun, looms the tall facade of the St Thomas Church. Last year, it was outside this church where Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had addressed a gathering of grieving mothers and wives and anxious relatives even as a frantic search was ordered for the missing fishermen. On Thursday noon, the church bells were ringing merrily, announcing a wedding.

Half a kilometre to the south, at Cheriyamuttom, what greets you is the sight of scores of beached fishing boats, many with their pennants beating briskly in the wind. Only a few boats can be seen out at sea which wears a deserted look. In one of the boats that was hastily beached following the cyclone alert, Brijin (Kuttan) is bailing out the dirty water. ‘’Fishermen who went in the morning said they encountered strong winds,’’ he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fishermen in Sea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices