Sabarimala verdict: Hindu outfits hit the streets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After some initial hiccups, the saffron front in the state seems to be taking its battle against the entry of women in Sabarimala to the streets with Hindu organisations and outfits owing allegiance to the BJP and the RSS drawing up strike programmes. A day after the state witnessed marches and dharnas in different places, including Pandalam, the Mahila Morcha - the women’s wing of the BJP - on Thursday held a dharna in front of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) as part of putting pressure on the state government.

Though the activists, under the banner of the Sabarimala Protection Council, had blocked traffic, in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday, the Mahila Morcha activists held a dharna in front of the TDB office on Thursday chanting hymns of Lord Ayyappa, as part of expressing their dismay at the Supreme Court verdict allowing women to offer worship at the shrine.

Speaking after inaugurating the dharna, BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran said a Jallikettu-model strike will snowball in the state if the government continues to drag its feet in the case without going for a review petition. The state government will try to bring an ordinance to save Sabarimala in the event of the apex court ruling. If anyone dares to go to Sabarimala disregarding the sentiments of the people in the state, they can get to the hill shrine only after trampling over the chests of lakhs of devotees, she said.

The state government should also be ready to hold a referendum on the Sabarimala issue among the people of the state, including CPM. Instead of arranging facilities for women in Sabarimala, the state government should arrest people sexually harassing women, including P Sasi MLA and DYFI leaders, according to Sobha Surendran. Mahila Morcha president V T Rama presided over the programme.

Bharathiya Vichara Kendram secretary Anjana Suresh, BJP state leaders Prameela C Naik, Renu Suresh and Mahila Morcha district leaders took part in the agitation.

NSS expresses strong displeasure over TDB’s stand

Kottayam: Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair expressed its strong displeasure over the stand taken by the TDB. “Perhaps, the government may take a stand that they won’t go for a review petition. However, it is difficult to understand how an independent organisation like the TDB, which came into existence pledging to protect Sabarimala and 1,200 other temples, its rituals, practices and faith, can take such a stand.

The administration of Devaswoms and Boards is being done with the revenue from the offerings of devotees. Moreover, devotees are well aware of the contribution from the government in this regard,” he said. He questioned the undue haste of the government in implementing the court order, which will affect devotees. “Hence, believers are forced to do whatever they can do to protect their faith,” he said. “Ultimately, the Constitution is above all. Superstition and misbelief should be removed.