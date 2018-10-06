Be prepared to tackle fallout of climate change

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The deluge that devastated Kerala cannot be termed a ‘disaster’. It is a natural phenomena that happens at regular intervals and the state should be better prepared to tackle the fallout of climate change in future, said disaster management expert Muralee Thummarukudy.

Speaking at a session called Keralathinte Athijeevanam: Prakrithiude Kaikaliude (survival of Kerala through the hands of nature) organised in connection with Wildlife Week celebrations at the Forest Department HQ here on Friday, he said the state was not prepared to face such a situation, following which it turned out to be a disaster.

Every year, dozens of such natural phenomena happen all over the world. The affected countries are devising strategies to mitigate the impact of such phenomena. For instance, by 2100, two-thirds of Kochi won’t be suitable for habitation with the sea water level gnawing away a good portion of the city or submerging it, he said. “We should start devising strategies from now. Only then can we mitigate the impact of climate change,” he said.

On the topic of rebuilding of the state, he said, “We can’t remove everyone from the flood plains in the wake of the deluge, as floods of this magnitude happen once in 100 years. But the chances of such natural phenomena happening will be high in the coming years, especially in Kerala. The state should have a better policy such as not promoting construction in areas prone to floods.”

Japan saved a vast tract of region prone to tsunami by slowly rehabilitating people. Initially, the authorities stopped supporting building activities in the region. Soon, bankers stopped issuing construction loans and insurance firms stopped providing coverage. Slowly, people realised the futility of staying in the vulnerable region and were rehabilitated, he explained.

Forest Minister K Raju inaugurated the workshop and released the wildlife weekly, Aaranyam, and Indian Wild Animal, a book penned by M S Joy. Social scientist Rajan Gurukkal spoke on the topic of sustainable development of Kerala and the Western Ghats.